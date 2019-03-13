Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 94,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-2-81-million-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx.html.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.