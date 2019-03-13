Ready Capital (RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

