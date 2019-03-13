Real Estate Investors (RLE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 65.39 ($0.85).

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.