Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,417 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

NYSE RHT opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/red-hat-inc-rht-shares-bought-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.