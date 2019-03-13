RedCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $19,152.00 (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $19,152.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.01429599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00002314 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

