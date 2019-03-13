Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

