Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 213,879 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

In related news, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $259,109.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,591.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $394,202.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

