Renault (RNO) Given a €74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.51 ($91.29).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.