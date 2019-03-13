Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Renewable Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

REGI opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 141,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

