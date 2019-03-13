Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,220 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.