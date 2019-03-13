Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Davita by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Davita by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Davita by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

DVA stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/resources-investment-advisors-inc-has-31000-position-in-davita-inc-dva.html.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.