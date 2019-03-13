Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 870 LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $5,615,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 21,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $943,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/resources-investment-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-870-liveramp-holdings-ramp.html.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.