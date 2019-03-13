Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Spire Inc (SR)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spire by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

SR opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $81.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

