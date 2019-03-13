Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

