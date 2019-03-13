Reviewing Freedom (FRHC) and SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.1% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.15% 31.48% 26.30% Freedom 0.72% 0.39% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SEI Investments and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments currently has a consensus target price of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Freedom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.62 billion 4.81 $505.86 million $3.14 16.19 Freedom $55.22 million 9.36 $19.23 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Freedom on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

