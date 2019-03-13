Reviewing MINDBODY (MB) and Leaf Group (LFGR)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) and MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leaf Group and MINDBODY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.57 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -121.53

Leaf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MINDBODY.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and MINDBODY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A MINDBODY -16.91% -9.15% -5.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leaf Group and MINDBODY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINDBODY 0 11 2 0 2.15

Leaf Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. MINDBODY has a consensus price target of $36.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than MINDBODY.

Summary

Leaf Group beats MINDBODY on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

