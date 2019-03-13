Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.09 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 359,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

