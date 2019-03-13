Richard H. Glanton Sells 1,000 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $21,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GEO opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on The GEO Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

