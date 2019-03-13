Richard Stanwood Miller Sells 11,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, February 9th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $118,250.00.
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in eXp World by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
