Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RIII opened at GBX 2,040.40 ($26.66) on Wednesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805 ($23.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,172.36 ($28.39).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

