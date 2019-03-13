Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,258.05 ($55.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,182.50 ($54.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.