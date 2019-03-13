RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Insider Purchases C$4,521,830.89 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 178,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.39 per share, with a total value of C$4,521,830.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,521,830.89.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$23.06 and a 12-month high of C$26.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at September 30, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

