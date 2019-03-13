Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 8,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,698. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

