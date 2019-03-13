Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 29th

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RIV opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.63.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

