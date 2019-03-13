RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CDW (CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CDW has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $97.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $494,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $1,794,365.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,010 shares of company stock worth $9,039,770. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

