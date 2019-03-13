Rock (RKT) Trading 44.5% Lower This Week

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Rock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00389494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.01662192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00227704 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004916 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.