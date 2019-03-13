Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

3/5/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

2/5/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 104,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,115. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 38,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $588,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 205,938 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.