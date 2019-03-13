Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €5.70 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €5.70 ($6.63) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.03 ($5.85).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

