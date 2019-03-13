Royal Bank of Scotland Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE RBS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

