Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Receives $140.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of RCL opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.60%.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

