Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8,465.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,139 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Royal Gold stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

