Royce & Associates LP Has $2.44 Million Stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 839,880 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 271,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,262.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $266,964 over the last three months. 22.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

