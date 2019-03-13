RTI Surgical (RTIX) & Avitar (AVTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RTI Surgical and Avitar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

RTI Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -3.91% 4.04% 2.07% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTI Surgical and Avitar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.56 million 1.27 $6.27 million $0.03 190.67 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Avitar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

