Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) vs. Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) Financial Survey

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoe’s Kitchen does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoe’s Kitchen has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Zoe’s Kitchen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zoe’s Kitchen 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Zoe’s Kitchen has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Zoe’s Kitchen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoe’s Kitchen is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Zoe’s Kitchen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 1.87 $30.13 million $1.39 18.38 Zoe’s Kitchen $314.10 million 0.00 -$1.99 million ($0.10) N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoe’s Kitchen. Zoe’s Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Zoe’s Kitchen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.10% 47.19% 17.15% Zoe’s Kitchen -8.74% -9.52% -4.89%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Zoe’s Kitchen on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Plano, Texas.

