Ryanair (RYAAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

RYAAY opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ryanair by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

