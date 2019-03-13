Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $7,585.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.01435422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001425 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

