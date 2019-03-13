SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 506,766 shares during the period. Taseko Mines makes up approximately 0.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Taseko Mines worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152,148 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 3,854,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $640,000.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 351,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,029. Taseko Mines Ltd has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.44.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/sailingstone-capital-partners-llc-lowers-holdings-in-taseko-mines-ltd-tgb.html.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.