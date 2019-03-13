Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Director Michael D. Gordon Sells 1,250 Shares

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAL stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

SAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

