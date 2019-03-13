Samoth Oilfield (SCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (CVE:SCD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Samoth Oilfield (CVE:SCD)

Samoth Oilfield Inc engages in the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company's producing properties comprise the Garrington property that include 3 producing wells located to the west of Red Deer, Alberta; and the Willesden Green property, which consists of 3 gas wells located to the east of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

