San Leon Energy (SLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.58

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.58 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.15 ($0.52), with a volume of 69968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of San Leon Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383 ($5.00).

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

