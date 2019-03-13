Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

