SEA (SE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of SE opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64. SEA has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in SEA by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.