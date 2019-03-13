Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 637,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 548,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $23,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $2,266,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $6,307,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/seadrill-sdrl-trading-up-5-9.html.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.