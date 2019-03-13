Seadrill (SDRL) Trading Up 5.9%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 637,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 548,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $23,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $2,266,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth about $6,307,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.
