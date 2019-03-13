Sego Resources (SGZ) Trading Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 92,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 96,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

