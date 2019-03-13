Select Energy Services (WTTR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.27.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.51. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

