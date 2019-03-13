Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,889,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

IEI stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

