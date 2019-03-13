Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $429.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $578.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.10.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $96,977.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $259,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

