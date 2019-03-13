Semtech (SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

SMTC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 771,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,598. Semtech has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $143,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

