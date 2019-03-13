Semtech (SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.16 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 771,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,598. Semtech has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $910,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

