Servicemaster Global (SERV) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.26

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 31079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 559,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 187,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,951.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 667,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 15.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides termite and pest control, cleaning, and restoration services in residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through, Terminix and the Franchise Services Group segments. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

